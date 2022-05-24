Shu-Ki Fita #36: FY.95

INTRODUCING FY.95

FY.95 is a HYBRID model built with Air Jordan XXXV’s, Air Jordan XVII’s, Air Jordan XII’s, and Air Jordan V’s. Its construction is TOE-UP and SOLE-to-SOLE. His Primary Color is WHITE (COMMON) and his Accent Color is RED (COMMON).

View FY.95’s page here.

DID YOU KNOW?

Every Shu-Ki introduced has a dedicated URL that lists the following:

• Shu-Ki’s name

• Its POWER (RARITY) RANKING score (out of 2300)

• Its SERIAL NUMBER (S/N)

• Its MANUFACTURE DATE

• Its QUANTUM STAMP (unique attribute signature)

• Its “TEAM” TREE (showing all its colorways)

• The Shu-Ki’s vital information listing its attributes with respective rarity scores

• A custom SCROLL containing the Shu-Ki’s QR Code

• Its colors and respective rarities

• Its shoe-type(s) and respective rarities

• Its tournament history

• Its collection of Badges/Achievements

ABOUT SHU-KI FITA

Shu-Ki Fita is an NFT project centered around Shoe-Machine Fighters.

Shoe-Machines, or “Shu-Ki’s” as they’re called, are 1-of-1 NFTs, digitally manufactured by a single artist, who uses Air Jordans to form Mecha robots.

64 Shu Ki’s have entered into our galaxy via NFT blockchain technology. These robots are now set to do battle in a March Madness-style tournament MACHINE MADNESS 2022!

In the upcoming weeks we will continue introducing a new Shu-Ki every day. All 64 of these super mech NFTs will become available for you to own and collect via OpenSea marketplace at the commencement of the tournament.

So stay tuned for more fighter debuts; info about how to collect and become involved; news about physical art prizes; and terabytes more of the Shu-Ki Fita universe.

And in the meantime check out ShuKiFita.com and the gallery of physical art that holders will receive.

Welcome to Shu-Ki Fita. Are you ready to step into battle with us?