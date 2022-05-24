Canelo vs. GGG 3 set for September 17 in Las Vegas

Hot off the presses, ‘Canelo vs. GGG 3’ was just announced by DAZN Boxing. The highly anticipated trilogy will take place September 17.

DANZ broke the news via ‘Twitter‘ with an Official Fight Trailer:

There are fights, and then there are SUPERFIGHTS 🔥@Canelo vs. @GGGBoxing, Sept. 17… all the arguments get settled.#CaneloGGG3 Live on https://t.co/FoiaUucI53 worldwide, excl. Latin America, Mexico & Kazakhstan | DAZN PPV in US & Canada pic.twitter.com/aM6pkIxjGn — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 24, 2022

THE TRILOGY IS ON

DAZN is a global over-the-top sports subscription video streaming service. The service carries live and on-demand streaming of events from various properties as well as original programming.

Yes, the Canelo vs GGG 3 is set for September 17th, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin will once again get the chance to settle their differences in the Ring.

Canelo, 31, has won multiple world championships in four weight classes from light middleweight to light heavyweight. Álvarez is the first boxer in history to become the undisputed champion at super middleweight.

Golovkin, 40, better known as ‘GGG’ is a Kazakhstani professional boxer. Gennady has held multiple middleweight world championships, and is a two-time unified champion, having held the IBF title since 2019 and the WBA title since April 2022.

The two boxers first met in September of 2017 where the judges had a draw, with the scores of 114-114, 115-113 for Golovkin, and 118-110 for Canelo. The draw saw Golovkin make his 19th consecutive defense, just one behind middleweight great Bernard Hopkins.

The second meeting occurred on September 15, 2018 at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. It was Alvarez who won by majority decision.

And now, 4 years later, in the month of September once again, Canelo and GGG will meet a third time in the highly anticipated re-match.

Who will you be betting on for the win?