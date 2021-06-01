Shogun Rua wants to fight two more times and then retire from MMA

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Shogun Rua says that he wants to fight two more times inside the Octagon before he hangs up his gloves.

Shogun hasn’t fought since UFC 255 last November when he suffered a stoppage loss to Paul Craig. Following that defeat, UFC president Dana White hinted that the former PRIDE star had retired from MMA. But according to the Brazilian himself, he is not officially retired yet. In fact, the 39-year-old legend of the sport says that he still wants to fight twice more.

Speaking to AG Fight, Rua confirmed that he plans to step back into the Octagon and said that he wants to do one or two more fights before he officially announces his retirement.

“I must do two more fights and stop. That’s my goal. Do one or two more (fights). And the moment I stop, I will be happy with myself and thankful to God. I’m an accomplished guy with my career. My only fear is to stop and then regret that I stopped a little early. But if I do two more (fights), I won’t have this problem,” Shogun said.

The loss to Craig was a brutal defeat for Shogun, not only because he lost, but also because he suffered an elbow injury in that fight that had him contemplating retirement. However, after taking the last six months to think about what he wants to do going forward, Shogun has decided that he still wants to step back into the cage again. Even though White has pushed for him to retire from MMA, considering Shogun’s legend status in the UFC, it seems likely the promotion will honor his wishes of fighting once or twice more, though it will ultimately be up to White and the matchmakers to decide his fate.

Who do you want Shogun Rua to fight in his last two fights in MMA?