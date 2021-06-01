Nate Diaz flaunts his physique ahead of UFC 263 welterweight bout with Leon Edwards (Photo)

UFC superstar Nate Diaz flaunted his physique ahead of his upcoming UFC 263 welterweight bout with Leon Edwards next Saturday night.

Diaz returns to the Octagon for the first time since UFC 244 in November 2019 when he takes on Edwards in a five-round, non-title fight at UFC 263. The event takes place on June 13 in Phoenix, Arizona. Ahead of his return to the cage, Diaz posted a photo on his social media of his physique, and he looks to be in absolutely phenomenal shape for the fight.

When Diaz and Edwards square off at UFC 263, the two could potentially be fighting for a title shot in the stacked UFC welterweight division. Even though Diaz hasn’t won a fight since UFC 241 in August 2019 when he beat Anthony Pettis by decision, he is still one of the most popular fighters on the UFC roster, and a win here over Edwards could be enough for him to get him a title shot at 170lbs just based on the fact he’s so popular alone.

As for Edwards, he is coming off of a No Contest against Belal Muhammad in his last outing but overall he is unbeaten in his last nine fights and is hoping to make a run for the belt here with a win over Diaz. Edwards probably should have gotten a title shot a long time ago, but the welterweight division is stacked and there are always new contenders, not to mention Edwards has had problems stepping into the cage in the past year-plus. However, if he is able to go in there and beat Diaz at UFC 263, there is a good chance that he’s next up in line for a title shot at 170lbs. This is a big fight and there is a lot riding on the line.

Do you think Nate Diaz can pull off the upset against Leon Edwards at UFC 263?