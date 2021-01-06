Dana White reveals former UFC champion Shogun Rua has retired

Shogun Rua is officially retired, according to Dana White.

After Rua lost to Paul Craig at UFC 255, many thought that would be it for the Brazilian MMA legend but there was no formal retirement. Now, however, on an ESPN+ livestream, Dana White has revealed Rua has retired.

I don’t know if it was a slip up, but Dana White just indicated Shogun Rua is retired on the ESPN+ livestream Q&A #UFCFightIsland — Nolan King (@mma_kings) January 6, 2021

It should come as no surprise if this is true and Shogun Rua is retired. After he lost to Craig, Rua released a statement detailing the injuries he had going into the fight. He also planned on discussing his fighting future with his family.

“I want to thank all the amazing support from you guys, as always. I’m blessed for being able to do this for 18 years already, and here in 2020 you guys are the great motivation I carry with me, and that it makes me continue this far. Now I’m going to rest with my family, and think about my career. I know that my mission in this sport goes way beyond the octagon as well. Thanks a lot guys,” part of the statement read.

If this indeed the end for Shogun Rua, he ends his career with a professional record of 27-12-1. Although it would no doubt be disappointing for him to end with a loss, he went 5-2 and a draw in his last eight.

In his career, Rua fought primarily for Pride and the UFC is the former UFC light heavyweight champion. The Brazilian knocked out Lyoto Machida at UFC 113 to win the belt but never defended it as he lost it to Jon Jones in his next fight.

There is no question Shogun Rua will be a UFC Hall of Famer. Rua holds notable wins over Alistair Overeem, Lyoto Machida, Chuck Liddell, Forrest Griffin, Mark Coleman, and Antonio Rogerio Nogueira.

What is your favourite Shogun Rua moment?