Just Scrap Radio Ep. 39 with Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Marcin Tybura, Brian Maxwell, and Youssef Zalal

The 39th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN with Cole Shelton is here ahead of UFC Vegas 28 and Mayweather vs. Paul.

We’re first joined by one-half the main event in sixth-ranked heavyweight, Jairzinho Rozenstruik (2:23). Next, 11th-ranked heavyweight and one-half of the co-main event in Marcin Tybura (12:20) comes on. BKFC fighter and pro boxer, Brian Maxwell (23:00) joins the show. Closing out the program is UFC featherweight, Youssef Zalal (38:39).

Jairzinho Rozenstruik joins the show to preview his UFC Vegas 28 main event scrap against Augusto Sakai. Rozenstruik discusses his last fight against Ciryl Gane and how he’s thankful the UFC is giving him another opportunity to headline a card and right the wrong of his last fight. He talks about what a win over Sakai does for him and the state of the heavyweight division and Rozenstruik still wanting that Ngannou rematch.

Marcin Tybura then comes on for the first time to preview his UFC Vegas 28 co-main event against Walt Harris. Tybura discusses 2020 and the success he had and whether or not he was surprised he would be facing Harris. The Pole then talks about where a win puts him in the division and his fellow countrymen in Jan Blachowicz being a UFC champ.

Brian Maxwell then joins the program to preview his boxing match on Sunday, June 6 against former NFL star Chad Johnson aka Chad Ochocinco. The BKFC fighter discusses how the opportunity came to be and how he trains for Johnson who has no pro-fighting experience. He also talks about being on a Floyd Mayweather undercard and what a win over Johnson does for his career.

Youssef Zalal closes out the show to preview his UFC Vegas 28 fight against Sean Woodson. Zalal touches on his two-fight losing skid and whether or not he thinks this is do-or-die for his UFC career.

Be sure to share the show as a new episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with Cole Shelton goes live every Tuesday.

