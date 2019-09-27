Shogun Rua to return to action opposite Sam Alvey

The MMA legend Maurício “Shogun” Rua is set to return to the Octagon.

According to ESPN, the former light heavyweight champion will fight Sam Alvey on Nov. 16th at UFC Sao Paulo in Brazil.

Shogun (26-11) has won four of his last five fights. He bounced back from a knock out loss against Anthony Smith when he beat Tyson Pedro in the third round via TKO. However, he hasn’t fought since his 2018 appearance against Pedro in Australia.

Time will tell how the layoff affects him.

His opponent, Sam Alvey (33-13-1) has lost three fights in a row including a unanimous decision loss s against Klidson Abreu earlier this year. He is on the longest losing streak of his career and will be looking to re-establish a winning streak against Shogun. Nevertheless, Alvey has delivered some stellar performances throughout his impressive 47 fight career.

The two light heavyweight veterans have a combined score of 40 knockout wins.

UFC Sao Paolo takes place on November 16th in Ibirapuera Gymnasium in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The event will air on ESPN+ and is headlined by a light heavyweight bout between Jan Blachowicz and Ronald Souza. Stay tuned for more details on the card.

