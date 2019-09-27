Dillon Danis claims he’s signed contract for Jake Paul fight

Bellator fighter and Conor McGregor stablemate Dillon Danis claims he has signed a contract to fight YouTube star Jake Paul.

The young men have spent the last week trading insults online after Danis posted a tweet saying: “f*ck the Pauls.”

fuck the Pauls — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) September 10, 2019

He was referring to Jake and Logan Paul. The Paul brothers have become YouTube sensations with a combined 39 million subscribers. Jake Paul responded by hinting that Dillon Danis’ flame had hooked up with the Paul brothers.

Meanwhile, Jake Paul has been busy adapting to married life with fellow YouTuber, Tana Mongeau. Many online fans are convinced their relationship is part of a publicity stunt, but that didn’t stop Danis from firing comments at the Paul brother’s leading lady.

As they continue to go back and forth, Dillon Danis is ready to put an end to the beef by fighting it out. Speaking on Twitter he claimed he has signed a contract for a fight and is waiting on Jake Paul to do the same.

i signed my contract waiting on your end @jakepaul let’s give the people what they want! — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) September 26, 2019

Jake Paul is yet to respond, but this isn’t the first time one of his online disputes has resulted in a fight. The YouTuber fought in a white-collar boxing match against rival and fellow YouTuber Deji. The stars collided in the co-main event at the Manchester arena and it was streamed on YouTube’s pay-per-view platform. The main event was headlined by the YouTuber’s older brothers, Logan Paul and KSI, and the event was promoted by Eddie Hearn. The main event between Logan Paul and KSI resulted in a draw, whereas Jake Paul beat Deji via technical knock out. After his win, he called out Chris Brown for a fight, but now a face-off against the MMA star Danis seems more likely.

Whilst Jake Paul may have beaten another YouTuber, having the guts to face a professional MMA fighter is a whole different kettle of fish. Even though Danis is a jiu jitsu specialist, he’s been hard at work training his striking for years.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/27/2019.