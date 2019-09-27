TJ Dillashaw explains how two-year suspension is ‘somewhat of a blessing’

TJ Dillashaw is suspended by USADA until January of 2021 after testing positive for the banned substance EPO. He was flagged following his TKO loss to Henry Cejudo at UFC Brooklyn earlier this year.

During the suspension, he has undergone shoulder surgery on both shoulders and has been healing nagging injuries he has been dealing with. The former UFC bantamweight champion also has started a new business, so the time off has been productive.

“This suspension has been somewhat of a blessing,” TJ Dillashaw said to theScore. “Obviously it’s a real shitty situation. [But] you’ve got to turn a negative into a positive as best you can. I’ve really got to focus on my business side of things. I have a cold press juice company that I’m opening here in Yorba Linda. I’m actually becoming the area developer for all of Southern California, which is a real big deal. We plan on opening 63 stores in Southern California. I have some other projects in the works where I’m a silent (partner) in.”

Not only is he focusing on his business and recovering from nagging injuries, but TJ Dillashaw is also spending time with his family. Something he could not devote all his attention to when he was an active fighter.

“I’ve also got a one-and-a-half-year-old son that I’ve got to spend a lot of time with,” Dillashaw said. “That first year of his life, I didn’t get to put in as much time as I wanted to because I was so busy worrying about the next fight So it’s been a good distraction for me.”

Although TJ Dillashaw would love to be fighting and not suspended, the time off has been a blessing for him. Yet, he is eager to return to the Octagon in January 2021.

