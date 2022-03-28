Sean Strickland uses Oscars incident involving Will Smith and Chris Rock to cast insults at Colby Covington

UFC middleweight Sean Strickland has used the Will Smith/Chris Rock Oscars incident to throw more shade at Colby Covington.

When it comes to UFC fighters saying controversial things on social media, few do it better than Sean Strickland. He’s spent the last twelve months going from being relatively unknown to being one of the most talked-about members of the roster – largely because of what he gets up to on Twitter.

Strickland has some outlandish views and he certainly hasn’t been afraid to share them with the masses. Sometimes it gains him praise but most of the time, there’s a level of apathy associated with his self-marketing tactics that has been tough to ignore.

In his latest rant, Strickland directed his attention towards both Colby Covington and Will Smith after Smith opted to slap Chris Rock at the Oscars due to a disrespectful joke concerning his wife.

Lmao!!!!!!!!! If that was @ColbyCovMMA he would of been on the phone calling 911 while trying to give Trump a hand job. Well played @chrisrock. You took that shit like a man… You should catch him in the parking lot lol pic.twitter.com/4Cznq3il3l — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) March 28, 2022

Fuck Will smith, this mother fucker gets on stage after smacking a man in the face and starts crying while the crowd cheers… The fuck backwards world are we living in?!?! Liberal logic, next time I smack a mother fucker in anger I'm just gonna cry and talk about God. — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) March 28, 2022

Strickland is reportedly scheduled to get back into the Octagon later this year with the plan being for him to take on rising star Alex Pereira in a potential number one contender fight.

