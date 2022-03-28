Matt Brown and Bryan Barberena verbally agree to rematch following epic battle at UFC Columbus

UFC welterweights Matt Brown and Bryan Barberena have verbally agreed to square off once again in a rematch down the road.

Last Saturday at UFC Columbus, Matt Brown and Bryan Barberena fought to a Fight of the Night in what proved to be a bout that far exceeded expectations at 170 pounds. Both individuals had their moments but ultimately, Barberena was deemed to be the victor after a split decision was awarded to him by the judges.

Brown felt as if he’d done enough in the first and second round to get over the finish line but it wasn’t to be, prompting celebrations from the Barberena camp.

Now, after taking some time to reflect on what went down, 41-year-old Brown is as determined as ever to run it back.

Anytime brother! Would love to do it again ✊🏽 #Respect https://t.co/UV3j6p37xg — BRYAN BARBERENA (@bryan_barberena) March 28, 2022

Brown: “I’m not one to ask for rematches and won’t bug you about it but if you ever want to do it again I’m down brother”

Barberena: “Anytime brother! Would love to do it again #respect”

Barberena, 32, has won three of his last four and will hope a victory like this could give him a boost in his push to reach the top 15 at welterweight.

The popular opinion is that Brown doesn’t have a whole lot of time left at the elite level but in mixed martial arts, it’s important to let things play out.

There have been so many instances in which people like Matt Brown have been counted out, only for a surprise comeback to catch the fanbase – and media members – off guard.

If we do see this rematch take place, expect to see it booked sooner rather than later.

Who do you believe should’ve won the decision between Matt Brown and Bryan Barberena? If they run it back, who would you back to be the favourite after the first fight?