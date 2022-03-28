How a “mutual combat” defense argument could potentially exonerate UFC star Jorge Masvidal

UFC star Jorge Masvidal is looking for a ‘get out of jail card’ when it comes to his recent legal troubles.

It was on Monday, March 21st that Jorge Masvidal was involved in an altercation outside a Miami Beach steakhouse with Colby Covington. Masvidal is said to have been waiting for the fighter outside the restaurant where he allegedly attacked Covington, causing bodily injury and damage to his Rolex watch.

Following the incident, Masvidal was arrested and charged with aggravated battery and criminal mischief. Aggravated battery, which is a felony charge, could carry up to 15 years in jail and/or thousands of dollars in fines.

At his arraignment, Jorge Masvidal pleaded not guilty and requested a jury trial. Masvidal was released on $15,000 bond.

Masvidal’s next court date is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, April 21.

It seems at the outset, evidence is not in ‘Gamebreds’ favor, as there is video footage of the incident, witness testimonies as well as social media posts from both Masvidal and his agents bragging about the street attack.

However, Jorge Masvidal called into a Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) meeting last week as part of a promoter’s license application for a Gamebred Fighting Championship event in the state and asked that his application be ‘paused’ while he addressed the legal concerns arising from the Covington incident.

“Since I do have an open case, I’m not supposed to talk about it,” Masvidal said. “If we could table (the promoter’s application), it would be better. Right now, I had mutual combat with another athlete, and I can’t say too much on that. But if we could table it for later, that would be amazing as well.”

Using the reference ‘mutual combat’, it could be that Jorge is looking to use this clause in defense of his aggravated battery court charges. In Florida, there is a mutual combat defence strategy, meaning both parties consent to fight and both parties are liable. The kicker there is that the defence lawyers would have to prove to a jury, based on circumstances surrounding the incident, that there was mutual consent.

It is true that Colby Covington in the past has publicly trash talked Jorge Masvidal, even going as far as to say he’d fight him in the streets.

Back in May of 2020, Colby tweeted on Masvidal:

“If we fight on the street, I’m gonna drop him on his f*ckin head and he’s never going to be the same person again.”

It will be interesting to see if Jorge Masvidal can make a case to have charges dismissed against him for the altercation with Colby Covington. What are your thoughts on the matter? Should Masvidal have the book thrown at him or should he be exonerated?