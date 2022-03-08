Sean Strickland apologizes for making fun of overweight women: “I’ll be better from now on”

UFC middleweight Sean Strickland has apologized for recent comments in which he made fun of overweight women.

While many fighters would prefer to be recognised solely for what they do inside the Octagon, Sean Strickland has taken a slightly different approach over the course of the last few months. In the wake of his wins over Uriah Hall and Jack Hermansson, the 31-year-old has opened himself up and allowed fans to see a different side of his persona.

Some think he’s just playing it up in order to create buzz for himself, in a similar manner to Colby Covington, whereas others believe he’s being his genuine self.

Whatever the case may be he’s been saying some controversial things as of late, and for his latest indiscretion, he’s taken the time to apologize on social media.

I shouldn't of made fun of the over weight woman.. not cool, moment of weakness sponsor ads just piss me off.. heart disease is real and fucked up. We shouldn't joke about it, i have fat family members. I'm sorry, I'll be better from now on. — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) March 8, 2022

“I shouldn’t of made fun of the over weight woman.. not cool, moment of weakness sponsor ads just piss me off.. heart disease is real and f***ed up. We shouldn’t joke about it, i have fat family members. I’m sorry, I’ll be better from now on.”

While it’s always good to see an apology from a fighter following a significant backlash, you have to wonder where this latest shift is going to take him next.

In terms of what he’s accomplishing in the cage, nobody can deny that Strickland is one to watch as we move forward through the rest of 2022. He may not be the number one contender, but one more dominant win could well put him on the verge of a meeting with current champion Israel Adesanya.

Do you think Sean Strickland is being genuine with his recent shift in persona? Will he ever fight for the middleweight title? Let us know your thoughts on the man and the fighter down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!