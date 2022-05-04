Sean Strickland takes aim at Pat ‘The Predator’ Barry for his relationship with Rose Namajunas

Sean Strickland is taking aim at Pat ‘The Predator’ Barry for his relationship with Rose Namajunas.

Pat Barry, 42, announced his retirement from MMA back in 2014 and is currently coaching at the 303 Training Center in Westminster, Colorado. It just so happens that Rose Namajunas, 29, (12-4 MMA) also trains at that same location.

This is not the first time Strickland has aired his thoughts about male coaches dating female fighters they are training. Previously he has taken aim at coach Jim West and this is the second time he’s going after Pat Barry.

Both West and Barry have coached their female pupils since they’ve been children, and thus have been accused of ‘grooming’. Strickland agreeing with that assessment, previously took to ‘Twitter’, tweeting:

“Is Jim West and Pat Berry the Weinstine of mma? Or is Michael Jackson a better comparison… @netflix is currently contacting @TheAspenLadd and @rosenamajunas for a TV series lol!!!!! OK I’m done gotta spar..”

Taking to ‘Twitter‘ today, Strickland had more to say about Pat’s relationship with Rose:

This showed up on my Twitter feed… Looks like they met on Jeffery Epsteins island…. Bro you been on the Lolita express?!? @HypeOrDie pic.twitter.com/OAsTX1IInP — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) May 4, 2022

OK I'm done making fun of Pat the PREDATOR Barry. Rose followed me on IG once so naturally I slid in her DM's. I didn't know she had a umm what would you call him?? A groomer? Idk either way I won't touch this again, hopefully Pat will do the same when he's around children.. — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) May 4, 2022

Rose and Pat have been dating for over a decade and are now engaged. They have yet to set a formal wedding date.

Rose Namajunas will be battling it out with Carla Esparza (19-6 MMA) in a strawweight match-up this coming Saturday at UFC 274.

Rose will be looking for her 4th win in a row, after defeating Weili Zhang (21-3 MMA),(twice), and Jessica Andrade (23-9 MMA).

Carla is coming into the fight with a record of 5 wins in a row, defeating Xiaonan Yan (15-3 MMA) in her last battle in May of 2021.

Do you agree with Sean Strickland’s thoughts on coaches dating students? Will you be watching Rose and Carla at UFC 274 this Saturday?