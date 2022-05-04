Dana White views Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon at UFC 274 as a loser leaves town match: “Loser probably packs it up and rides off into the sunset”

UFC President, Dana White, views Donald Cerrone vs Joe Lauzon at UFC 274 as a loser leaves town match.

It will be Donald Cerrone (36-16 MMA) vs Joe Lauzon (28-16 MMA) in the lightweight bout at UFC 274 this coming Saturday, May 7th at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

Cerrone, 39, with a gloomy record of being winless across his last six fights, last won in May of 2019 when he defeated the now retired Al laquinta (14-7 MMA).

Lauzon, 36, last fought back in October of 2019 where he defeated Jonathan Pearce (12-4 MMA) by technical knockout.

When asked by ‘The Underground‘ about the upcoming bout between Cerrone and Lauzon, White had this to say:

“They’re a different story. That one should be the loser probably packs it up and rides off into the sunset. That I would agree with.”

Not comforting words from Dana White for either fighter, but possibly words that will give them an extra surge of adrenaline to make it count this Saturday night.

Otherwise, it looks like it could be a retirement bout… with either ‘Cowboy’ or ‘J-Lau’ reaching for the rocking chair.

Saturday’s event is headlined by a lightweight title fight featuring Charles Oliveira taking on Justin Gaethje. The co-main event will feature a strawweight title fight rematch between Rose Namajunas and Carla Esparza.

Will you be watching Cerrone vs Lauzon at UFC 274? Do you agree with Dana White that the loser should retire?