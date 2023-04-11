Sean Strickland shares some advice for Raul Rosas Jr. following the 18-year-old’s first career defeat at UFC 287

UFC fighter Sean Strickland has shared some advice for teenager Raul Rosas Jr. following his loss at UFC 287.

Last Saturday night at UFC 287, Raul Rosas Jr. fell to the first loss of his professional mixed martial arts career. He was beaten by Christian Rodriguez who managed to outwork him after Rosas Jr. failed to secure a submission in the first round.

At the age of 18, it’s hard to be too harsh on the teenage sensation. He’s got a long road ahead of him in this game and if anything, this will serve as a great learning curve for him.

Someone who knows a thing or two about learning curves is Sean Strickland. The UFC middleweight has had to face adversity of his own over the years and as such, felt as if he was in a position to both mock and help Raul on social media recently.

Grappling 2.5 stars, striking 2, health 3 pic.twitter.com/tVEgEJVWPb — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) April 9, 2023

Generally you don't win high level fights from your back. Its not a cardio issue it's an experience issue. Never give up a good position to chase a submission. Everyone would be tired grappling like that. Hopefully the ufc will carry him for a few years. New coaches would help. https://t.co/Oc8q97VbQ5 — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) April 9, 2023

Strickland offers advice to Rosas Jr

The expectation is that Rosas Jr. will take some time off, reassess and see what could come next in his career. That could be the UFC keeping him on and giving him another shot, or he could head out onto the regional scene in order to gain more experience. Either way, his future is still bright.

