Khamzat Chimaev squashes beef with Shavkat Rakhmonov following recent social media spat

UFC star Khamzat Chimaev has seemingly squashed any potential beef with fellow fighter Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Over the course of the last few years, there’s been a lot of talk surrounding Khamzat Chimaev and Shavkat Rakhmonov. Both men are undefeated, and both men have looked incredibly dominant during their time in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

As a result of them both competing at welterweight, many have wondered if they’d ever square off. There’s been talk about it in the past with a few shots thrown here and there, including just last week, when Shavkat had the following to say on a wolf-themed Instagram post.

Rakhmonov: “When someone calls themselves a wolf….. The wolves are among us!”

Now, in a message of his own, Chimaev has shown support for Shavkat’s home nation of Kazakhstan.

Khamzat Chimaev making peace with Shavkat Rakhmonov 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/c7Wn5vh4Di — AWUREDO (@AOUREDOO) April 10, 2023

Chimaev: “Peave be upon you. Chechens and Kazakhs have always been brother. I wish you all health happiness love prosperity, may the almighty this month of Ramadan bring you lots of barakat. In every nation there are people who are not far minded, we wish them well too. May the almighty guide them to the path where they will unite our peoples and not to divide them. InshaAllah1 I will try to come to Kazakhstan soon and please my brothers”

Chimaev vs Rakhmonov

While it seems like Khamzat is heading up to middleweight, this is quickly turning into something of a dream fight. Both men are incredibly talented in their own way and when matched up together, nobody really knows what the end result will be.

Either way, it’s a fun one to think about.

Do you believe Khamzat Chimaev was squashing a beef with Shavkat Rakhmonov here? Who would you favor to win if they did square off?