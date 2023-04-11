Conor McGregor teases fans that he’s back in the pool: “Stay ready for the date”

UFC star Conor McGregor has teased fans that he’s back in the ‘pool’, perhaps referencing the USADA testing pool.

MMA fans around the world are anticipating the return of Conor McGregor. While a date and venue have yet to be confirmed, the expectation is that he will compete against Michael Chandler in his comeback fight later this year.

However, one big problem up to this point has been USADA. The drug testing agency requires fighters to be in their testing pool for six months prior to competing. In recent times, it’s been noted that Conor is yet to re-enter the pool himself.

Now, in a series of amusing/teasing tweets, he’s got fans talking all over again.

We are in the pool! Happy Easter everybody ❤️🐇 pic.twitter.com/G6jTtHiU50 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 9, 2023

I am long in the pool. https://t.co/2t51fRwR8r — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 10, 2023

Stay Ready for the date. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 10, 2023

McGregor’s big comeback

For many, this is seen as Conor McGregor’s last big chance to make a run in the UFC. His leg break against Dustin Poirier obviously set him back, and at the age of 34, he’ll know better than anyone that time may well be running out.

‘Notorious’ already has a season of The Ultimate Fighter to promote and get excited about. When that’s in the books, though, the focus will solely be on Michael Chandler and getting back in that Octagon.

It’s bound to be an all-action fight given what we know about both men. As for USADA, it’s not really clear as to what kind of leniences may be afforded to the former two-weight UFC champion – if any at all.

Do you believe Conor McGregor is actually back in the USADA testing pool, or is he just trolling? Are you excited to see him take on Michael Chandler? Let us know your thoughts on this in the comments, BJPENN Nation!