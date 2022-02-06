Sean Strickland says he let the pressure get to him at UFC Vegas 47: “I feel like I didn’t even try this fight”

Sean Strickland picked up his sixth consecutive win tonight at UFC Vegas 47, but he was not happy with his performance.

Strickland (25-3 MMA) collided with fellow middleweight Jack Hermansson (22-7 MMA) in the headliner of tonight’s thirteen-bout fight card.

The contest was seemingly dictated by the lightning quick left jab of Sean Strickland. The American was able to batter the face of ‘The Joker’ for the majority of the twenty-five minute affair, making it pretty clear that he had done enough to get his hand raised… Or so we thought. One judge managed to score the fight for Hermansson, a decision which was booed by the few fans in attendance as well as fellow fighters on social media.

Shortly following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC Vegas 47 event, Sean Strickland took to Twitter where he seemingly apologized for his performance.

I probably shouldn't say this and no disrespect to Jack he's a warrior… but I feel like I didn't even try this fight.. Like I was treating it like a low level sparring match.. very disappointing… let the pressure get to me… won't happen again.. — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) February 6, 2022

“I probably shouldn’t say this and no disrespect to Jack he’s a warrior… but I feel like I didn’t even try this fight.. Like I was treating it like a low level sparring match.. very disappointing… let the pressure get to me… won’t happen again..” – Strickland wrote on Twitter.

During his post-fight interview with Michael Bisping, Sean Strickland asked UFC officials to match him up against the winner of next month’s highly anticipated ‘Whittaker vs. Adesanya 2’ fight.

With that being said, it seems highly unlikely that Strickland’s next fight will come in the form of a UFC title shot. Despite his current six fight winning streak, the 30-year-old is still likely one or two wins away.

As for Jack Hermansson, ‘The Joker’ is now just 2-3 over his past five Octagon appearances. Prior to that rough stretch, the Norwegian-Swede had put together a four-fight winning streak.

Who would you like to see Sean Strickland fight in his next?