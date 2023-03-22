Sean Strickland questions Islam Makhachev’s treatment of Hasbulla: “This sh*t just weirds me out”

Sean Strickland is questioning Islam Makhachev’s treatment of Hasbulla.

Strickland is making it clear that the way Islam Makhachev treats popular internet sensation Hasbulla Magomedov is weirding him out.

The 20-year-old Russian, Hasbulla, is well known for his pranks on UFC fighters, and is closely affiliated with Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev. The influencer has over 6 million viewers on ‘Instagram’, has become a regular feature on team Nurmagomedov’s social media and is synonymous with the Dagestani camp.

Hasbulla, also known as ‘Mini Khabib’ suffers from GHD (Growth Hormone Deficiency) which makes him abnormally short, yet he embodies confidence and charm and has created his own popularity within MMA.

Sean Strickland has shared his views of a recent picture of Makhachev holding Hasbulla like a toddler.

‘Tarzan’ took to ‘Twitter‘ asking why a 20-year-old was being cuddled like a baby:

Why do they hold him like a baby?!? WTF IS GOING ON HERE pic.twitter.com/hx3lHUekU5 — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) March 20, 2023

“Why do they hold him like a baby?!? WTF IS GOING ON HERE.”

Continuing to address the picture, Strickland said:

“This sh*t just weirds me out. Why do you hold this thing like a baby? It’s 20 years-old stop.”

Strickland (26-5 MMA) is hot off a unanimous decision win over Nassourdine Imavov (12-4 MMA) this past January at UFC Fight Night 217. After back-to-back losses to Jarred Cannonier (16-6 MMA) and Alex Pereira (7-1 MM), the Californian was happy to get back in the win column.

As for what’s next for Strickland, he’s currently eyeing Paulo Costa (14-2 MMA) but nothing has been confirmed to date.

Makhachev (24-1 MMA) is also riding high after his most recent win over Alexander Volkanovski (25-2 MMA) in February of this year at UFC 284. The 31-year-old lightweight champion has a record 12 consecutive wins in the Octagon.

Do you agree with Strickland’s comments regarding Makhachev and Hasbulla? Does it weird you out too?

