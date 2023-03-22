Colby Covington takes aim at Ali Abdelaziz: “Fans do your research what type of person that guy is”

Colby Covington is taking aim at Ali Abdelaziz.

It was just days ago that MMA manager, Ali Abdelaziz, suggested that ‘Chaos’ accepted being a back-up fighter for Leon Edwards (21-3 MMA) vs. Kamaru Usman (20-3 MMA) to avoid fighting Belal Muhammad (22-3 MMA).

The Dominance MMA CEO put out a tweet criticizing Covington for not fighting his client, Muhammad, and instead serving as a back-up fighter at UFC 286 for a mere pittance of pay.

Abdelaziz took to ‘Twitter‘ with the following statement addressed to Covington:

“You could (have) fought Belal today, but you choose to make weight and (not) fight and make $25,000 – Zero (confidence in) your skills.”

‘Chaos’ was the backup fighter for the Edwards vs Usman welterweight main event which saw Edwards retain the belt via majority decision.

UFC President, Dana White has acknowledged that it will be Colby Covington who will get the next shot at the welterweight champion Edwards.

Covington (17-3 MMA) has not fought inside the Octagon for over a year now – he last defeated Jorge Masvidal (35-16 MMA) in March of 2022 at UFC 272.

Muhammad, 34, has won 8 consecutive fights, with 1 no contest, in the cage, his latest coming against Sean Brady (15-1 MMA) via TKO in October of last year at UFC 280.

Well, Covington is having none of Ali’s comments and spoke with James Lynch on his YouTube channel for My MMA News questioning why Abdelaziz wasn’t in attendance at The O2 Arena in London last weekend:

“Why wasn’t that guy (Abdelaziz) in attendance in London? James, can you tell me why?”

James responded that he doesn’t believe Ali is allowed to leave the US and that he has a checkered past – suggesting Covington googles ‘his friend’.

Covington responded:

“Wow that’s interesting James. Ali Abdelaziz is not allowed in the country. Hey, wow man. Fans do your research – what type of person that guy is. Hahahahah.”

