Colby Covington says Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane looked like it was a work: “Maybe Jon Jones’ brothers went over to France”

Colby Covington says Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane looked like it was ‘a work’.

As if the welterweight contender hasn’t been in the news enough as of late, he’s now weighing in on UFC 285.

UFC 285 took place on March 4, 2023, at the T-Mobile Arena facility in Paradise, Nevada. Headlining the event was the heavyweight battle between Jon Jones (27-1 MMA) and Ciryl Gane (11-2 MMA). It was Jones who defeated Gane by submission in the first round to earn the heavyweight championship belt.

‘Chaos’ himself has had quite the week – he was the back-up fighter for the Leon Edwards (21-3 MMA) vs Kamaru Usman (20-3 MMA) welterweight title fight at UFC 286. UFC President, Dana White announced that it will be Covington who will get the nod for the welterweight title fight next. The 35 year old has called Belal Muhammad a racist, threatened commentator Jon Anik, dissed MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz, but apparently he’s still not done – he’s now claiming the Jones vs Gane fight was fixed.

Covington, speaking in a YouTube interview with James Lynch for My MMA News, shared his thoughts on the Jones vs Gane main event at UFC 285, saying:

“You know, it just looked like Ciryl was scared. Scared of the moment. Too much pressure. Too big. He was afraid. Shouldn’t have even been in there that night. Honestly, James, it looked like it was a work. It looks like it was a fix. Maybe Jon Jones’ brothers went over to France and told Ciryl they’re gonna pay him under the table to take a dive because that’s honestly what it looked like.”

What do you make of Colby Covington’s latest claim concerning UFC 285? Are you looking forward to Covington vs Edwards in the near future?

