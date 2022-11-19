Sean Strickland goes to battle with professional boxer in heated sparring session (Video)

Sean Strickland has gone to battle with a professional boxer in a heated sparring session.

It was Denis Douglin who called out Strickland on social media for a sparring session. ‘Tarzan’ complied with the request, and it was Douglin who paid the consequences during a recent bout at Xtreme Couture.

Douglin is indeed a professional boxer with a 23-8 record but had a significant height and weight disadvantage against Strickland, who is 6’1″ and 185 pounds. Trash talk ensued during the session, with Strickland getter the better of Douglin in both the verbal (no surprise there) and physical exchanges.

A video was posted to ‘The Mac Life’ showing Strickland in the brutal sparring session with Denis Douglin.

Strickland posted about the video saying:

“Well, this is the first time I’ve ever donated to charity. Gotta say the best 100 I’ve ever spent. (Mitch Aguiar) when you coming??? I got a bell for you to ring lmao. (Denis Douglin) thank you for the therapy session.”

Of course, it was Strickland who also previously took to ‘Instagram’ to call out Navy Seals:

“I would like to offer the same. Because I don’t think there is one f**king Navy SEAL who can survive a week training with me… You guys think you bada*** come and train with me for a week… I will f**king break you.”

Apparently one of those former Navy Seals took notice of the callout, his name is Mitch Aguiar, and he accepted the challenge, taking to Instagram he posted a video with the comment:

“Looks like I’m gonna have to make my way out to Vegas to hit @strickland_mma_ with a fact check! I’ll see you soon Champ!”

So, Strickland is done with Douglin and is ready for Aguiar.

It was just this past July that Sean Strickland (25-4 MMA) lost to Alex Pereira (7-1 MMA) at UFC 276. The loss came by knockout at 2:36 of round 1. Prior to that defeat, Strickland was on a 6-fight winning streak.

The middleweight fighter is currently scheduled to meet Jared Cannonier (15-6 MMA) on Saturday December 17th at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. ‘The Killa Gorilla’ has won four of his last six fights inside the Octagon.

What do you think of the video of Strickland vs Douglin? Are your ready to see the MMA fighter take on a Navy Seal? And finally will you be watching Strickland vs Cannonier this coming December?

