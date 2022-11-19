x
Pros react after Vadim Nemkov defeats Corey Anderson at Bellator 288

Zain Bando

Tonight’s Bellator 288 event was capped off by Vadim Nemkov vs. Corey Anderson to determine the $1 million Grand Prix winner at light heavyweight.

Nemkov (16-2, 1 NC) rematched Anderson (16-6, 1 NC) after an accidental foul saw their first fight end in a no contest.

Prior to that unfortunate result, Vadim Nemkov was coming off back-to-back title defenses over Julius Anglickas and Phil Davis. The 30-year-old Russian phenom had initially captured the promotions light heavyweight title with a second-round TKO victory over Ryan Bader at Bellator 244.

Meanwhile, Corey Anderson earned his opportunity to fight for Bellator gold after scoring three-straight TKO victories over Melvin Manhoef, Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov and Ryan Bader.

Tonight’s ‘Nemkov vs. Anderson’ rematch resulted in an impressive performance from the reigning Bellator light heavyweight champion. Vadim scored a knockdown late in the opening round and was able to stuff all of Anderson’s takedown attempts (16 total), this while peppering the former UFC fighter with jabs and low kicks on the feet.

Official Bellator 288 Result: Vadim Nemkov def. Corey Anderson by unanimous decision (48-47, 49-46 x2)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Nemkov vs. Anderson 2’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Vadim Nemkov defeating Corey Anderson at Bellator 288:

What did you think of Vadim Nemkov’s victory over Corey Anderson at tonight’s Bellator 288 event in Chicago? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

