Pros react after Vadim Nemkov defeats Corey Anderson at Bellator 288

Tonight’s Bellator 288 event was capped off by Vadim Nemkov vs. Corey Anderson to determine the $1 million Grand Prix winner at light heavyweight.

Nemkov (16-2, 1 NC) rematched Anderson (16-6, 1 NC) after an accidental foul saw their first fight end in a no contest.

Prior to that unfortunate result, Vadim Nemkov was coming off back-to-back title defenses over Julius Anglickas and Phil Davis. The 30-year-old Russian phenom had initially captured the promotions light heavyweight title with a second-round TKO victory over Ryan Bader at Bellator 244.

Meanwhile, Corey Anderson earned his opportunity to fight for Bellator gold after scoring three-straight TKO victories over Melvin Manhoef, Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov and Ryan Bader.

Tonight’s ‘Nemkov vs. Anderson’ rematch resulted in an impressive performance from the reigning Bellator light heavyweight champion. Vadim scored a knockdown late in the opening round and was able to stuff all of Anderson’s takedown attempts (16 total), this while peppering the former UFC fighter with jabs and low kicks on the feet.

Official Bellator 288 Result: Vadim Nemkov def. Corey Anderson by unanimous decision (48-47, 49-46 x2)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Nemkov vs. Anderson 2’ below:

Corey Anderson vs Vadim Nemkov 2 is up next 🔥 #Bellator288 — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) November 19, 2022

10-9 Nemkov after one. Was a pretty close round until the knockdown, which sealed it definitively for Nemkov. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) November 19, 2022

🦵🤯 @VadimNemkov ends round 1️⃣ with a bang! 💥 Tune in with @SHOSports LIVE NOW for the #Bellator288 main event and the culmination of the #BellatorLHWGP. pic.twitter.com/IB4z0CY7hw — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) November 19, 2022

Anderson has to take this kid down! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) November 19, 2022

Corey Anderson's right eye is busted up #Bellator288 — Chris Taylor (@CTaylor_96) November 19, 2022

Nemkov isn’t throwing the right hand because you have to plant feet to throw it with power and when you plant you get taken down. Very smart approach by the champion — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) November 19, 2022

Those low kicks are paying dividends for Nemkov #Bellator288 — Chris Taylor (@CTaylor_96) November 19, 2022

Have it 49-46 Nemkov. Should Nemkov earn the decision, you have to feel gutted for Corey Anderson, who had $1 million and the title in his grasp and after admitting to a clash of heads, had the bout ruled a no contest — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) November 19, 2022

Post-fight reactions to Vadim Nemkov defeating Corey Anderson at Bellator 288:

Impressive performance from the champ Vadim Nemkov 👏🏼 #Bellator288 — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) November 19, 2022

That was an amazing night of fights! @BellatorMMA back with a stacked card Dec.10th live on @SHOsports set your DVR now! — CrisCyborg.Com (@criscyborg) November 19, 2022

