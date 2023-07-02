Elon Musk says there’s “some chance” his fight against Mark Zuckerberg could take place in a historic venue

Elon Musk Teases Location

In a recent Twitter post, Musk hinted at a possible venue for a clash with Mark Zuckerberg.

Some chance fight happens in Colosseum — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 30, 2023

“Some chance fight happens in Colosseum,” Musk said.

In response to Musk’s tweet, the Ministry of Culture’s office issued the following statement:

“There has been no formal contact from the ministry nor any written document, even if the news appears tasty it is unfounded. If Zuckerberg and Musk wanted to perform in the Colosseum they would have to make a non-violent challenge.”

Despite the statement, TMZ Sports claims sources told them that the Ministry absolutely reached out and it was due to the “cage fight” challenge from Elon Musk to Mark Zuckerberg.

Whether or not Musk vs. Zuckerberg comes to fruition remains to be seen. Most agree that the bout would break viewership records in the fight world. UFC President Dana White said both men would be competing for charity as well. BJPenn.com will keep you posted with the latest updates on the possible scrap between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.