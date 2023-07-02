Elon Musk says there’s “some chance” his fight against Mark Zuckerberg could take place in a historic venue

By Fernando Quiles - July 2, 2023

Elon Musk has revealed a potential venue for a showdown against fellow billionaire Mark Zuckerberg.

Elon Musk

At the moment, Musk is currently fighting his urge to rate limit Twitter users, but he wants to have an actual “cage fight” against Zuckerberg in the future. The Tesla CEO was the one who challenged Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg to a bout, and UFC President Dana White jumped at the chance to call both men and offered to book the fight. White even posted a video of himself wearing a Musk vs. Zuckerberg T-shirt with the UFC’s logo on it.

Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg has not been made official at this time.

RELATED: SEAN O’MALLEY REACTS TO RUMORED UFC FIGHT BETWEEN ELON MUSK AND MARK ZUCKERBERG: “NEITHER OF THEM LOOK LIKE THEY COULD HURT EACH OTHER”

Elon Musk Teases Location

In a recent Twitter post, Musk hinted at a possible venue for a clash with Mark Zuckerberg.

“Some chance fight happens in Colosseum,” Musk said.

In response to Musk’s tweet, the Ministry of Culture’s office issued the following statement:

“There has been no formal contact from the ministry nor any written document, even if the news appears tasty it is unfounded. If Zuckerberg and Musk wanted to perform in the Colosseum they would have to make a non-violent challenge.”

Despite the statement, TMZ Sports claims sources told them that the Ministry absolutely reached out and it was due to the “cage fight” challenge from Elon Musk to Mark Zuckerberg.

Whether or not Musk vs. Zuckerberg comes to fruition remains to be seen. Most agree that the bout would break viewership records in the fight world. UFC President Dana White said both men would be competing for charity as well. BJPenn.com will keep you posted with the latest updates on the possible scrap between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

