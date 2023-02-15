Sean Strickland blasts Jon Jones after Bobcat incident at home: “Bro come on, God don’t like you. You’re going hell bro”

UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland doesn’t appear to be a fan of Jon Jones.

‘Bones’ got a bit of a scare last night, as he revealed on Twitter. The former light-heavyweight champion, who is slated to return against Ciryl Gane next month, stated that a Bobcat had entered his home.

Luckily, the situation was resolved without incident, as the animal just ran away. However, Jones stated that he was thankful to God on Twitter, as it could’ve been a lot worse. The former titleholder has always stated that his faith is extremely important to him.

Following Jon Jones’s tweets regarding the situation, Sean Strickland decided to respond. There, ‘Tarzan’ blasted the former titleholder. In a tweet directed at Jones, Strickland poked fun at the former champion’s faith, and issues with prior drug test failures.

We had a crazy snowstorm in Albuquerque last night, I guess one of us forgot to close our guest house door all the way. This morning my little nine-year-old Olivia walked out there alone to grab a pair of sneakers she had left. — BONY (@JonnyBones) February 15, 2023

“We had a crazy snowstorm in Albuquerque last night, I guess one of us forgot to close our guest house door all the way. This morning my little nine-year-old Olivia walked out there alone to grab a pair of sneakers she had left.”

After completely walking into the room she was met with an aggressive hissing sound, she jumped on a countertop and a bobcat sprung out from underneath the bed, it stared at her, pounds in her direction and then decided to run the opposite way. — BONY (@JonnyBones) February 15, 2023

“After completely walking into the room she was met with an aggressive hissing sound, she jumped on a countertop and a bobcat sprung out from underneath the bed, it stared at her, pounds in her direction and then decided to run the opposite way.”

I’m so incredibly grateful this morning, that could’ve turned out so many different ways. Been thanking God all morning 🙌🏾 — BONY (@JonnyBones) February 15, 2023

“I’m so incredibly grateful this morning, that could’ve turned out so many different ways. Been thanking God all morning”

This is what Jon Jones says when he wakes up in the morning after smacking his wife doing lines off hookers while being balls deep and his cock doesn't burn the next day. Bro come on man God don't like you. You're going hell bro read the Bible lmao!!! Maybe Satan is for you lol! — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) February 15, 2023

“This is what Jon Jones says when he wakes up in the morning after smacking his wife doing lines off hookers while being balls deep and his cock doesn’t burn the next day. Bro come on man God don’t like you. You’re going hell bro read the Bible lmao!!! Maybe Satan is for you lol!”

What's more dangerous… a bob cat or Jon Jones after some coke… We should ask his wife lmao!! https://t.co/dei7oYFf2D — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) February 15, 2023

“What’s more dangerous… a bob cat or Jon Jones after some coke… We should ask his wife lmao!!”

A current middleweight contender, Sean Strickland has made headlines for controversial comments in the past. As of writing, Jon Jones has yet to respond to his insults on social media.

What do you make of these comments? Are you excited for UFC 285? Do you think Jon Jones will win in his return against Ciryl Gane? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!