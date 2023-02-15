Alexander Hernandez feeling happy about return to lightweight after brutal featherweight weight cut: “Dude, my d*ck didn’t even work in the morning”

UFC lightweight contender Alexander Hernandez is grateful to be back at 155-pounds.

‘The Great Ape’ has been out of action since his clash with Billy Quarantillo last December. The bout was an important one for Hernandez, as it was his promotional debut at 145-pounds. Sadly, the featherweight debut didn’t go the way the 30-year-old had hoped.

Hernandez wound up being battered en route to a second-round knockout defeat, his second in a row. As it turns out, the featherweight experiment was short-lived. Hernandez is slated to fight Jim Miller this Saturday night at UFC Vegas 69. ‘A-10’ enters the contest riding a three-fight winning streak.

At UFC Vegas 69 media day, Alexander Hernandez gave fans a glimpse into his featherweight weight cut. According to the Factory X product, it was tougher than many fans likely knew. Hernandez couldn’t do much when he was cutting down to 145-pounds. As it turns out, that includes sexual activity according to the lightweight contender.

Alexander Hernandez discusses his weight cut to 145-pounds

“I mean, I’ve got some of the best nutritionists in the world, Perfecting Athletes is the group I go with. It’s not like I wasn’t eating it was just small man,” Alexander Hernandez stated at UFC Vegas 69 media day. “It was rough, it was the roughest. It wasn’t like I was moaning every day, I was locked in. But dude, my d*ck didn’t even work in the morning. I was Gender X, just moving through for three months. Just a straightforward path.”

He continued, “Doing that for enough time probably weighs on the brain a little bit. It was tough, everything was low. Everything was depleted. I felt strong though. I felt fast, I felt faster than I’ve ever felt. The conditioning was fantastic, but I just needed to keep the mental game right. I just needed to remember why I was doing all this pain and struggling for.”

