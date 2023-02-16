Jon Jones backs Daniel Cormier to commentate his UFC 285 title fight against Ciryl Gane: “I trust that you would be non-biased”

Jon Jones is open to his longtime rival Daniel Cormier commentating his UFC 285 title fight.

In the main event of the pay-per-view card from Las Vegas on March 4, Jones is set to move up to heavyweight to face Ciryl Gane for the vacant heavyweight title. It’s a massive fight but ahead of the scrap, many fans wondered if Cormier should be allowed to commentate the fight due to his rivalry with Jones.

“Ok, any other fights you want me off? I took last night off at your suggestion. Was the experience much more enjoyable?,” Cormier tweeted after UFC 284 when a fan told him he shouldn’t commentate Jones-Gane.

Yet, to some surprise, Jones took to social media on Wednesday to say he is more than open to having Cormier as one of the three commentators.

DC you are more than welcome to commentate at my fight, I think you are really good at what you do. I trust that you would be non-biased. All the best brother — BONY (@JonnyBones) February 15, 2023

“DC you are more than welcome to commentate at my fight, I think you are really good at what you do. I trust that you would be non-biased. All the best brother,” Jones tweeted.

Along with wanting Cormier as a commentator, Jon Jones says he would be fine with Daniel Cormier doing the post-fight interview. However, on pay-per-views in the United States, it is Joe Rogan who handles the interviewing duties.

Whoever wants to do it, totally cool with me. I feel like I’m in a whole new chapter of my life, let bygones be bygones. https://t.co/Ac4BbtYTz1 — BONY (@JonnyBones) February 15, 2023

“Whoever wants to do it, totally cool with me. I feel like I’m in a whole new chapter of my life, let bygones be bygones,” Jones added.

Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier fought twice, with the first meeting at UFC 182 in 2015. There, it was ‘Bones’ who won a decision to defend his belt. The two then fought again at UFC 197, as Jones was fighting for Cormier’s title after being stripped and won the scrap by knockout. However, Jones failed a drug test and was stripped of the belt again, and since then, the two have taken shots at one another.

Are you surprised Jon Jones is open to having Daniel Cormier commentate his UFC 285 fight/