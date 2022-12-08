Sean Strickland believes James Krause “should never be back allowed in the UFC and they should close down his gym” due to gambling scandal

Sean Strickland doesn’t think James Krause should be allowed back in the UFC.

Krause is under blast due to the fight between Darrick Minner and Shayilan Nuerdanbieke. The fight saw a lot of unusual gambling activity and with that, the UFC started to investigate the matter while the Nevada State Athletic Commission has since suspended his license. To add to that, the UFC has since revealed that any fighter Krause trains are no longer allowed to fight in the UFC, while the investigation is going on.

With that, Strickland believes Krause shouldn’t be allowed back coaching in the UFC. Along with that, the middleweight contender says his gym should also be shut down.

“I don’t know what the f**k happened with Krause, I don’t even f****n’ know Krause. But, if there is any fight throwing bulls**t, f**k Krause. The guy should never be back allowed in the UFC and they should close down his gym,” Strickland said in an interview with MMAJunkie (via LowKickMMA).

Strickland says Krause doesn’t ‘belong here’

As of right now, the investigation is still ongoing and James Krause has not been found guilty of anything. If it turns out he wasn’t guilty, Strickland believes Krause should be allowed back in, but for now, he thinks Krause should be nowhere near the UFC.

“Now, if it’s all bullsh*t and it’s just some guys being assh*les, then, you know, move on, let the guy have a life,” Strickland said about Krause. “But if what they’re saying is true, if he was throwing fights and changing fights then give that guy the boot, he don’t belong here.”

As for Sean Strickland, he is set to return to the Octagon in the main event of UFC Vegas 66 against Jared Cannonier. In his last fight, he suffered a KO loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 276 in a potential title eliminator bout.

What do you make of Sean Strickland’s comments about James Krause?