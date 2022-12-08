Danny Sabatello plans to “expose” and “dominate” Raufeon Stots at Bellator 289 to win interim belt: “I’m more than pumped to go f**k this guy up”

Danny Sabatello is happy he can finally share the cage with Raufeon Stots.

Sabatello and Stots are set to headline Bellator 289 in a semi-final matchup of the grand prix. The fight is also for the interim bantamweight title – as Stots looks to defend it for the first time. It’s also a fight Sabatello has wanted for quite some time and is excited it’s finally happening.

“I’m absolutely f*****g pumped. The second that Higo fight ended I was already looking forward to smashing Stots’ face,” Sabatello said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “It has been a little bit of a while, the Higo fight was months and months ago. I have been able to zone in on some new techniques that I will be able to showcase in this fight against Stots. I’m more than pumped to go f**k this guy up.”

Against Stots, Sabatello is confident he won’t just win but will finish the interim champ.

Danny Sabatello doesn’t think Raufeon Stots is that good and is confident he is better everywhere. With that, the plan is to control the fight and dominate him en route to a violent stoppage win.

“I just think I’m going to showcase my skills as I’m better than him in every area,” Sabatello said. “If you look at my last fight against Higo, it was a very dangerous fight because he can snatch up your neck or get you in an armbar or leg lock at any moment. With a guy like Stots, I can very much open up and take risks and chances because the risk vs. reward is so rewarding because he doesn’t have many finishing capabilities. I think it will be a very exciting fight. I think I can open up more and I see it being one of the Fights of the Year.

“I’m glad it’s five rounds of maybe pure anarchy. But, I do think I can finish him before that fifth round… I’m going to expose him,” Sabatello continued. “I’m not just going to beat him. It won’t be a win in my book if I just beat him, it will be a win in my book if I slice him open and give him stitches and scars and just dominate him.”

If Sabatello does finish Stots, he’s confident he would beat the winner of Magomed Magomedov and Pachy Mix to win the grand prix. After that, he would then face Sergio Pettis which is a fight he expects Pettis to not want.

“Yup, absolutely. I don’t think he will want to fight me. But, this shit does end with Sergio Pettis,” Sabatello said. “I think Bellator will have my back when he doesn’t want to fight me and fakes another injury or whatever he does, Bellator will say you have to fight him or give up the belt. I hopefully will fight him eventually but he knows I will f**k him up,” Sabatello said.

