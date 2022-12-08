Chris Curtis wants the “Fight of the Year” in a “bloody war” against Joaqun Buckley at UFC 282: “If all goes well, we both leave the cage on stretchers”

Chris Curtis has high expectations for his UFC 282 fight against Joaquin Buckley.
Curtis is set to face Buckley on the prelims of UFC 282 in a fight that did catch him by surprise. Before Buckley’s last fight, he called out Curtis which was surprising but after they both lost, Curtis wanted to make the fight happen.
“F**k it. I lost and then he lost so we were like f**k it, let’s just fight each other. I lost a fight against a guy who kinda didn’t want to engage,” Curtis said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “He lost a fight against a guy who has happy to outpoint him. We were both like f**k it, I want to fight, he wants to fight so let’s just fight each other and beat each other up and not worry about the bulls**t. I ran into him at the PI and he’s like you aren’t going to take me down.
“I told him I’ll make him a deal, I won’t shoot a shot if I don’t have to chase you. You can meet in the middle and we will fight to the death like gentlemen,” Curtis continued. “Let’s see how long that holds up. He said he wanted Fight of the Night, I told him let’s get Fight of the Year, let’s go kill each other and have fun with it.”
Not only does Chris Curtis want to stand-and-bang with Joaquin Buckley, but he also hopes there is multiple knockdowns in place. He wants them both to be bloody and when the final bell rings, both need stretchers to leave the Octagon.
“If all goes well, hopefully, this will be a war. Just watching his fights, he has knockout power but it’s only against guys he can bully or if you are stupid enough to hold onto a kick that you should never hold onto,” Curtis said. “What big knockouts do you know of with Joaquin? Jordan Wright has never been good. He has good power but he won’t knock you out with one punch. He’s a guy who will try and bully you but I’m one of the toughest people known to man. If all goes well, we both leave the cage on stretchers, that is what I want. I want a knockdown, drag-out bloody war. I’m hoping he gives it to me but I don’t think he will.”
If Curtis does get the war he wants and gets his hand raised, he isn’t sure what will be next for him. However, he hopes a ranked opponent is next and still wants a rematch with Jack Hermansson.
“I don’t think it really does anything. If you are 15, 14 or 13 in the rankings you have to defend your spot. So, it’s just part of being at the bottom of the rankings,” Curtis concluded. “I defend my spot and then who the f*k knows? We will see what happens with Jack (Hermansson). I want to fight him again so we will see how I can get that rematch.”
Do you think Chris Curtis will beat Joaquin Buckley at UFC 282?