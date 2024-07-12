Sean O’Malley wins 2024 ESPY Award over fellow UFC champions Alex Pereira, Islam Makhachev, & Zhang Weili

What’s Next for UFC Champion Sean O’Malley?

Sean O’Malley has been pounding the table for his next 135-pound title defense to be held at UFC 306 inside the Sphere in Las Vegas. The likely opponent would be Merab Dvalishvili, who has been on a tear inside the Octagon, including a big win over former UFC champ-champ Henry Cejudo.

O’Malley recently admitted he’s been feeling anxious about his next fight since nothing has been set in stone as of now. Whether or not the “Suga” show gets what he wants remains to be seen.

UFC CEO Dana White hasn’t been shy in saying that UFC 306 will be quite expensive to run. The UFC boss promises to deliver an experience like no other sporting event has put on both for the live crowd and those watching at home.

With how much money the UFC is putting into its debut in the Sphere, the company will likely look to load the card up with massive names. Sean O’Malley would certainly seem to fit the bill given his popularity, but it shouldn’t be long before the UFC drops some major news.