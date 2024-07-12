Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov 2 reportedly being worked on for UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi

Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov 2 – What Happened in their First Fight?

Ciryl Gane and Alexander Volkov first met inside the Octagon back in June 2021. At the time, Gane was still undefeated, while Volkov was coming off back-to-back finishing wins over Walt Harris and Alistair Overeem.

The fight between Gane and Volkov was a one-sided affair. Gane earned two 50-45 score totals and a 49-46 score to take the unanimous decision victory.

Since that fight, Gane has gone 3-2, while Volkov has gone 5-1. Gane hasn’t fought since September 2023 when he rebounded from his first-round submission loss to Jon Jones by battering Serghei Spivac for a second-round TKO.

Volkov recently fought on June 24. He defeated Sergei Pavlovich via unanimous decision. Volkov was effective in utilizing his reach and keeping distance to pepper Pavlovich with strikes from the outside.

It’ll be interesting to see how much has changed for both Gane and Volkov going into their targeted rematch. Time will also tell if Gane will be negatively impacted having not fought in a year by the time UFC 308 rolls around, or if he’ll benefit from the time away from the Octagon.

As mentioned, not much else is known about the UFC 308 card outside of rumors and speculation. Keep it locked on BJPenn.com for the latest updates on the planned October pay-per-view.