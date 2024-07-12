Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov 2 reportedly being worked on for UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi

By Fernando Quiles - July 12, 2024

A heavyweight rematch between Ciryl Gane and Alexander Volkov is reportedly in the works for UFC 308.

Ciryl Gane

Ag Fight was the first to report the news. MMAFighting.com later followed up, confirming that Gane vs. Volkov 2 has been agreed to, but contracts haven’t been signed just yet.

UFC 308 will be taking place inside Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 26. Not much else is known about the card other than the planned showdown between Gane and Volkov.

RELATED: KHAMZAT CHIMAEV REPORTEDLY TARGETING OCTOBER RETURN AT UFC 308 IN ABU DHABI

Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov 2 – What Happened in their First Fight?

Ciryl Gane and Alexander Volkov first met inside the Octagon back in June 2021. At the time, Gane was still undefeated, while Volkov was coming off back-to-back finishing wins over Walt Harris and Alistair Overeem.

The fight between Gane and Volkov was a one-sided affair. Gane earned two 50-45 score totals and a 49-46 score to take the unanimous decision victory.

Since that fight, Gane has gone 3-2, while Volkov has gone 5-1. Gane hasn’t fought since September 2023 when he rebounded from his first-round submission loss to Jon Jones by battering Serghei Spivac for a second-round TKO.

Volkov recently fought on June 24. He defeated Sergei Pavlovich via unanimous decision. Volkov was effective in utilizing his reach and keeping distance to pepper Pavlovich with strikes from the outside.

It’ll be interesting to see how much has changed for both Gane and Volkov going into their targeted rematch. Time will also tell if Gane will be negatively impacted having not fought in a year by the time UFC 308 rolls around, or if he’ll benefit from the time away from the Octagon.

As mentioned, not much else is known about the UFC 308 card outside of rumors and speculation. Keep it locked on BJPenn.com for the latest updates on the planned October pay-per-view.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alexander Volkov Ciryl Gane UFC

Related

Alex Pereira, UFC 295, Bonus, UFC

Kamaru Usman explains what Alex Pereira needs to do in order to obtain pound for pound status: “Don’t be butt hurt about it”

Harry Kettle - July 12, 2024
Khamzat Chimaev
UFC

Video | Khamzat Chimaev destroys Russian Influencer with body shots

Harry Kettle - July 12, 2024

A new video has been released of UFC fighter Khamzat Chimaev destroying a Russian influencer with body shots.

Jon Jones, Tom Aspinall
Daniel Cormier

Chael Sonnen slams Daniel Cormier for suggesting Tom Aspinall can still sabotage planned Jones vs. Miocic fight: “Is he drunk?”

Harry Kettle - July 12, 2024

Chael Sonnen has questioned Daniel Cormier for suggesting Tom Aspinall could still interrupt the planned Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic showdown.

Anthony Smith
TJ Dillashaw

TJ Dillashaw roasts Anthony Smith over “Lionheart” nickname: “Did he give himself that name or what?”

Harry Kettle - July 12, 2024

Former UFC champion TJ Dillashaw has questioned current UFC fighter Anthony Smith over his ‘Lionheart’ nickname.

Nick Diaz, Cesar Gracie, Jose Garcia, UFC, UFC Abu Dhabi
UFC

NDA Athletic Recovery Coach Jose Garcia claims Cesar Gracie is attempting to sabotage Nick Diaz's training camp for UFC Abu Dhabi

Jeffrey Walter - July 11, 2024

NDA Athletic Recovery Coach Jose Garcia claims Cesar Gracie is attempting to sabotage Nick Diaz’s training camp for UFC Abu Dhabi.

Paddy Pimblett, UFC 304

Paddy Pimblett reveals he's fighting out his contract at UFC 304, hints at boxing YouTubers next

Cole Shelton - July 11, 2024
Abdul Razak Alhassan, Dricus du Plessis
Dricus du Plessis

Abdul Razak Alhassan slams 'f*cking b*tch' Dricus du Plessis for Africa comments: "He was living the comfortable life"

Josh Evanoff - July 11, 2024

UFC middleweight contender Abdul Razak Alhassan has taken aim at Dricus du Plessis.

Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler dismisses Dustin Poirier's recent comments: "I'm living rent free"

Josh Evanoff - July 11, 2024

UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler believes that he’s in the head of Dustin Poirier.

Andre Petroski
Exclusive MMA Interviews

Andre Petroski reveals he used to train with Josh Fremd, hopes to get Bo Nickal fight with a win at UFC Denver

Cole Shelton - July 11, 2024

Andre Petroski is very familiar with his UFC Denver opponent Josh Fremd.

Mark Coleman
UFC

UFC Hall of Famer Mark Coleman announces he's back in hospital: "I was so close to being 100%"

Cole Shelton - July 11, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Mark Coleman has announced he is back in the hospital.