Michael Bisping disagrees with Sean Strickland’s approach for another UFC title shot: “Waiting on the sidelines generally doesn’t always work out”
UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping doesn’t agree with Sean Strickland’s plan to wait for another UFC Middleweight Championship opportunity.
With Dricus Du Plessis set to put the 185-pound gold on the line against Israel Adesanya at UFC 305, many have called for a title eliminator between Strickland and Robert Whittaker. The only problem is, Strickland has been opposed to the idea because he feels he’s due for another title fight given how close his split decision loss to Du Plessis was.
Bisping believes Strickland could be making a mistake if decides to wait.
Michael Bisping Urges Sean Strickland to Stay Active
In a new video on his official YouTube channel, Michael Bisping said that Sean Strickland is playing a dangerous game if he remains on the sidelines in hopes that his next fight is for UFC gold.
“Sh*t goes wrong,” Bisping said. “You hurt yourself in training, you fall off a bike, you walk into a wall — who knows what’s gonna happen? Waiting on the sidelines generally doesn’t always work out.”
Bisping went on to explain why Strickland would be best served accepting fight offers and being dependable to ultimately get to another title fight.
“You can’t sit around, you can’t feel so entitled,” Bisping said. “You have to go out there, state your case, continue to ply your craft, get better with every single training camp, make the statement that you are the uncrowned champion, and make a sh*t ton of dough while you’re doing it.”
Du Plessis has even said he feels a title eliminator between Strickland and Whittaker is the direction the UFC should go in. In fact, he believes that’s the fight that will ultimately be booked.
Whether or not the UFC matchmakers agree remains to be seen.
