Sean O’Malley warns fans not to bet on him at UFC 260

Sean O’Malley doesn’t wants fans to bet on him in his upcoming fight with Thomas Almeida at UFC 260.

O’Malley (12-1 MMA) will return to the Octagon on the main card of Saturday’s pay-per-view event for a bantamweight showdown with Almeida ( MMA).

The bout will mark Sean O’Malley’s first since suffering a TKO loss to Marlon Vera this past August.

Despite that setback, ‘Sugar’ has proclaimed that he is still “undefeated” ahead of his UFC 260 collision with Almeida.

While O’Malley is most certainly not lacking any confidence ahead of Saturday’s event, he did recently warn fans against betting on him against Almeida.

Sean O'Malley warns you not to bet on him. #UFC260

”I would tell you guys to be on me, but I said that last time and I STILL get messages from people saying I owe them a thousand bucks.” Sean O’Malley explained to Helen Yee. “So don’t bet on me. Bet on Thomas. Bet on Thomas to win. There you go.”

O’Malley continued:

”I’m healthy. I feel good. I’m so excited for this fight. I think it’s going to be a badass kickboxing fight. I don’t think he will try and come out and wrestle me. He’ll gas himself out. He’s not going to be able to take me down. I think it’s going to be a good kickboxing fight and I just don’t see how I don’t put his lights out.”

Prior to his setback to Marlon Vera, Sean O’Malley was coming off of a highlight reel knockout victory over former WEC champion Eddie Wineland.

Meanwhile, Thomas Almeida (22-4 MMA) will be looking to earn his first victory since 2016 when he takes on ‘Sugar’ this Saturday. The Brazilian will enter UFC 260 on a three-fight losing skid, his latest being a unanimous decision setback to Jonathan Martinez in October.

