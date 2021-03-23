Jim Miller reveals UFC paid him “a fraction” of his purse for canceled UFC 258 fight: “I made a couple thousand dollars”

Jim Miller was disappointed he ended up not getting to fight at UFC 258 after making weight. But, what was worse is the fact he went home without his full paycheck.

Miller was set to face Bobby Green in the prelim headliner of UFC 258 in February. However, at weigh-ins, Green fainted and the fight was called off. For Miller, he says it sucked for him to not fight given he took the fight on a week’s notice and cut a ton of weight.

“The hurdle is making weight and it sucks that is the way the sport is. I would fight every weekend if I didn’t have to cut weight,” Miller said on an upcoming episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “The fight not going on after I made the weight, and I had it on short notice, too sucked. I had a decent cut as well. If you aren’t going to fight you might as well have a shitty cut so you don’t have to fight in that state. At the same time, it’s not like I suffered because it was a pretty easy cut. It sucks. I don’t want my opponents to get sick or hurt before the fight.”

When Miller left Las Vegas to go home, the UFC handed him a fraction of his fight purse. Miller did everything that was asked and made weight. But, the Las Vegas-based promotion gave him a few thousand dollars. They also promised to book him again soon, which they did.

“They gave me a percentage, (laughs). A fraction. You waste a week out in Las Vegas basically stuck in your hotel room and it’s like I made a couple thousand dollars for it. It sucks,” he said.

Jim Miller is now set to return on April 10 against Joe Solecki.

What do you make of the UFC only paying Jim Miller a few thousand dollars for his canceled UFC 258 fight?