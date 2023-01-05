Sean O’Malley scoffs at Cory Sandhagen’s recent comments, vows to become UFC champion in 2023

Sean O’Malley has vowed to become UFC bantamweight champion in 2023 after responding to Cory Sandhagen’s recent remarks.

The rise of Sean O’Malley has been gradual. In the last twelve months, however, he’s been able to shoot to the top of the 135-pound division with a somewhat controversial win over Petr Yan.

The next step on that journey is currently unknown. He may or may not get the next crack at Aljamain Sterling, the current champion. However, that honour could also go to Henry Cejudo.

In a recent interview, Cory Sandhagen even piped up and suggested he should be the one to get the call.

“Yeah, I definitely think so. Last time I checked, O’Malley doesn’t have a contract yet. I think I go out and I do really well against ‘Chito’, I could see me and Sean fighting right afterward, depending on what happens between Sterling and Cejudo,” Sandhagen said to Middle Easy. “But, that’s the fight that I’ll be asking for. Sean fought a bunch of, not the highest-quality of opponents and then barely beat a guy (Petr Yan) in a three-round fight. I don’t think really that should get you a title shot, in my opinion. I’ve been in the top five for the last three years.”

In response to this, O’Malley couldn’t help but reply to BJPENN.com’s article on the matter.

‘Suga’ also echoed the sentiment made by Jon Jones, suggesting both will become UFC champion in 2023.

Sean vs Sandhagen is the kind of fight we’d all love to see. Either way, though, the future is looking incredibly bright for a division that’s already been pretty special lately.

