Jake Paul signs with PFL, offers Nate Diaz a two-fight deal

Jake Paul has signed with PFL and offered Nate Diaz a two-fight deal.

It has been reported by ‘The New York Times’ that Jake Paul has signed a contract to fight with the Professional Fighters League (PFL).

Paul, 25, signed a multi-year deal to compete in the promotion’s new ‘Super Fight’ division.

Fighters in the ‘Super Fight’ division of the PFL will earn ‘at least 50 percent of the PPV revenue’.

This contract also means that Jake Paul will own equity in the PFL and his partner, Nakisa Bidarian will help with the ‘logistics’ for the PPV events. Paul is also said to become PFL’s ‘Head of Fighter Advocacy’.

Taking to ‘Twitter‘ Paul said:

“My first MMA fight.”

ESPN MMA also tweeted:

“Jake Paul announced on social he will be fighting in the PFL and that he offered Nate Diaz a two fight deal.”

“The offer includes a boxing match, then six months later a fight in the PFL.”

The YouTuber turned Boxer, Paul, has long made statements that the UFC’s wage and benefit structure is inadequate. The 6-0 boxer, 4 of those wins by knockout, has taken shots at UFC President Dana White on a regular basis.

Perhaps now, with Paul joining the PFL, he will be able to change the game concerning MMA fighter pay. The PFL was launched in 2018 and on it’s website has headlined:

“Breaking MMA News”

“Jake Paul”

“Professional Fighters League Partners with Jake Paul to build and fight in PFL’s PPV Super Fights Division.”

Jake Paul wants to fight Nate Diaz (21-13 MMA) in 2023, in a two-fight deal where they would fight in a boxing match first and then compete in the PFL Super Fight division in MMA about six months later.

Nate Diaz is currently a free agent after finishing his contract with the UFC in 2022. Diaz, 37, has yet to respond to the offer.

Would you like to see Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz in 2023?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!