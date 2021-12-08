Sean O’Malley perplexed by recent images of Conor McGregor: “I don’t think that’s going to be an advantage or a benefit”

Sean O’Malley is perplexed by Conor McGregor’s decision to bulk up ahead of his UFC return.

McGregor (22-6 MMA) has not competed since July’s UFC 264 event, where he suffered a broken leg in his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier. Now back on the mend, the Irish star recently took to social media where he shared some photos of his new “190lbs of granite” physique (see those here).

For UFC bantamweight standout Sean O’Malley, McGregor’s decision to bulk up ahead of his highly anticipated Octagon return is a bit perplexing.

‘Suga’ shared the following thoughts on Conor McGregor’s new look during the most recent edition of ‘The Timbo Sugar Show’ podcast:

“I don’t think that’s necessarily good for fighting, dude. I don’t think that’s going to be an advantage or a benefit,” said O’Malley. “Dude, if Conor’s 190 (lbs) right now, he should not go down and fight at 155.”

Sean O’Malley added sarcastically:

“Watch him go do it, and be fast as f**k, and be better than ever too.”

Fans are still eagerly awaiting to hear who Conor McGregor will fight next and in which division. John Kavanagh, the head coach of ‘Notorious’, recently revealed six potential opponents for his pupils return fight (see those here).

As for Sean O’Malley (14-1 MMA), ‘The Suga Show’ returns to the Octagon on Saturday night at UFC 269 for a bantamweight showdown with Raulian Paiva (21-3 MMA).

