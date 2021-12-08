Jose Aldo jumps two spots to land at No. 3 in the UFC bantamweight rankings

MMA legend Jose Aldo has jumped two spots in the official UFC bantamweight rankings following his victory over Rob Font on Saturday.

Aldo (31-7 MMA) and Font (19-5 MMA) collided in the headliner of last weekend’s UFC Vegas 44 event.

The former UFC featherweight champion, Aldo, had entered the contest on a two-fight winning streak, this after scoring unanimous decision victories over Pedro Munhoz and Marlon Vera.

Meanwhile, Rob Font had entered UFC Vegas 44 sporting a four-fight wining streak, his most previous victory coming over former 135lb champ Cody Garbrandt.

Saturday’s headliner resulted in a thrilling twenty-five minute affair. Font was able to keep up a high volume throughout the five round contest, but it was the powerful kicks and punches of Jose Aldo that proved to be the difference. ‘The King of Rio’ dropped Rob Font on two occasions during the contest and was awarded a unanimous decision victory shortly following the fights final horn.

Immediately following his emphatic win, Jose Aldo proceeded to callout former UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw.

Fans have been clamoring for a ‘Aldo vs Dillashaw’ matchup ever since the Brazilian legend announced he was moving down to bantamweight in 2019. Now, based on the latest UFC rankings update, it is highly probable that fight will come to fruition.

As seen below, Jose Aldo jumped two spots to No. 3 following his win over Rob Font, sitting right behind the aforementioned TJ Dillashaw.

Official Men’s Bantamweight Rankings

Champ: Aljamain Sterling

1.) Petr Yan (interim champ)

2.) TJ Dillashaw

3.) Jose Aldo +2

4.) Cory Sandhagen-1

5.) Rob Font -1

6.) Merab Dvalishvili

7.) Cody Garbrandt

8.) Pedro Munhoz

9.) Dominick Cruz +1

10.) Marlon Vera

Who do you think would emerge victorious in a bantamweight fight between former UFC champions Jose Aldo and TJ Dillashaw? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!