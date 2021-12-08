Jose Aldo and Rob Font face six month medical suspensions after both men suffer orbital fractures in war at UFC Vegas 44

UFC bantamweights Jose Aldo and Rob Font both face potential six-month medical suspensions after their war at UFC Vegas 44.

Last Saturday night we saw, arguably, one of the best Fight Night cards of the year go down in Las Vegas. From Jose Aldo vs Rob Font to Rafael Fiziev vs Brad Riddell and beyond, there was a whole lot for mixed martial arts fans to sink their teeth into.

Alas, the cost of so many battles taking place can be notable, with The Underground releasing the following details regarding medical suspensions incurred by those on the card (layout via MMA Mania).

NOTE: These suspensions are often just a precaution used prior to clearance from a doctor

Jose Aldo: Must must receive clearance from ENT doctor for right orbital fracture or no contest until June 3. Minimum suspension contest until Jan. 4, no contact until Dec. 26

Rob Font: Must must receive clearance from ENT doctor for left orbital and nasal fractures or no contest until June 3. Minimum suspension contest until Jan. 19, no contact until Jan. 4

Rafael Fiziev: Suspended until Jan. 4, no contact until Dec. 26

Brad Riddell: Suspended until Feb. 3, no contact until Jan. 19 — laceration above left eyebrow

Jamahal Hill: Must have X-ray on left elbow. If positive, must receive clearance from orthopedic doctor or no contest until June 3. Minimum suspension no contest until Dec. 26, no contact until Dec. 19

Jimmy Crute: Must must receive clearance from ENT doctor for left orbital and nasal fractures or no contest until June 3. Minimum suspension contest until Feb. 3, no contact until Jan. 19

Leonardo Santos: Suspended until Jan. 4, no contact until Dec. 26

Brendan Allen: Must have X-ray and MRI on left hand. If positive, must receive clearance from orthopedic doctor or no contest until June 3. Minimum suspension no contest until Jan. 19, no contact until Jan. 4

Mickey Gall: Suspended until Jan. 4, no contact until Dec. 26

Dusko Todorovic: Must have X-ray and MRI on left foot/ankle. If positive, must receive clearance from orthopedic doctor or no contest until June 3. Minimum suspension no contest until Dec. 26, no contact until Dec. 19

Maki Pitolo: Suspended until Jan. 19, no contact until Jan. 4 — laceration under right eye

Zhalgas Zhumagulov: Suspended until Jan. 19, no contact until Jan. 4

Bryan Barberena: Suspended until Jan. 4, no contact until Dec. 26

Darian Weeks: Suspended until Dec. 26, no contact until Dec. 19

Cheyanne Vlismas: Suspended until Jan. 4, no contact until Dec. 26 — hard fight

Mallory Martin: Suspended until Jan. 4, no contact until Dec. 26

Alonzo Menifield: Must have and MRI on left knee. If positive, must receive clearance from orthopedic doctor or no contest until June 3. Minimum suspension no contest until Jan. 4, no contact until Dec. 26

Chris Gruetzemacher: Suspended until Jan. 4, no contact until Dec. 26

Louis Smolka: Suspended until Jan. 19, no contact until Jan. 4