Sean O’Malley hints at UFC 269 fight against Dominick Cruz

Sean O’Malley has made it clear he wants to fight Dominick Cruz and he now is hinting at the matchup happening at UFC 269 in December.

O’Malley has made it known he will be fighting at UFC 269 on December 11 in Las Vegas. However, he doesn’t have an opponent despite the likes of Ricky Simon and Brian Kelleher have called him out, yet on Monday, he hinted at a matchup with Cruz again.

Suga vs Dom Dec 11? 👀 — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) September 27, 2021

“Suga vs Dom Dec 11?,” O’Malley tweeted.

It shouldn’t be a surprise to see Sean O’Malley call out Dominick Cruz as after his fight in March, he called out Cruz. He wanted it to be the co-main event of UFC 264, which of course, didn’t happen.

“The second after you fight the question is, who’s next? I heard Dominick Cruz texted Chael Sonnen saying he wanted that fight,” O’Malley said to Pat McAfee on his show. “So, I don’t know if Chael got a prank text for a fake Dom or if that’s real. That’s a potential matchup. I know Dustin Poirier tweeted the other day, July 10, so I think I’m a pretty good co-main event type dude. Dustin vs. Conor, Suga vs. Dominick, I don’t know, that makes sense, that might be it. July, we’ll see. I definitely want to get in there a couple more times this year.”

O’Malley is coming off a TKO win over Kris Moutinho at UFC 264. Moutinho took the fight on short notice after Louis Smolka was forced out of the bout. Prior to that, he knocked out Thomas Almeida to return to the win column after suffering a loss to Marlon Vera.

Dominick Cruz, meanwhile, hasn’t fought since March where he earned a split decision win over Casey Kenney. It marked his first fight since he lost by TKO to Henry Cejudo for the title back at UFC 249. Whether or not Cruz wants to fight again, or even wants to fight O’Malley is uncertain, but there’s no doubt it would be a highly-anticipated fight.

