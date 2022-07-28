Sean O’Malley explains why he will never consider having a rematch with Pedro Munhoz: “I’ve seen guys take f**king fingers all the way through their eyes and they continue”

Sean O’Malley has explained why he won’t consider having a rematch with UFC 276 opponent Pedro Munhoz.

Earlier this month at UFC 276, Sean O’Malley took the biggest step up of his career thus far when he went head to head with veteran Pedro Munhoz. Many were eager to see what kind of progress he’d be able to make but in the end, the bout ended in disappointment as an accidental eye poke rendered Munhoz unable to continue.

O’Malley has proceeded to mock Pedro for claiming that he wasn’t able to continue with the fight, leaving many to wonder whether or not there’s some unfinished business there.

Alas, during an interview with Ariel Helwani, O’Malley confirmed that he isn’t interested in running it back with the Brazilian.

“No, there’s no way [he’d rematch Munhoz]. I mean, I’ve seen guys take f**king fingers all the way through their eyes and they continue. They want it. They want to win. Obviously, it was an accident. I just really didn’t feel like that did enough damage to completely stop that fight.”

“Just watching it in slow-mo – You know, I don’t even think the groin shot was a nut shot. Right after that, he was rubbing his eye, which I punched right before that. I don’t think so. There’s no need for that fight to happen again. It’s not like he’s a draw. It’s not like he’s a big name.”

The next challenge on the horizon for O’Malley is going to be an even tougher one as he attempts to leap into the top five by taking on former bantamweight king Petr Yan.

Would you be interested in seeing Sean O’Malley battle Pedro Munhoz again in the future? What are the odds that O’Malley beats Petr Yan in their upcoming collision? Let us know your thoughts!