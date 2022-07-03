UFC 276 Results: Sean O’Malley vs. Pedro Munhoz ends in a no-contest (Video)

A bantamweight bout between Sean O’Malley and Pedro Munhoz kicks off tonight’s UFC 276 main card from Las Vegas.

O’Malley (15 -1 MMA) will enter the contest sporting a three-fight winning streak, this after scoring stoppage victories over Thomas Almeida, Kris Moutinho and Raulian Paiva in his most recent efforts.

As for Pedro Munhoz (19-7 MMA), ‘The Young Punisher’ will be looking to snap a two-fight losing skid when he takes to the Octagon this evening. The Brazilian is coming off back-to-back unanimous decision losses to Dominick Cruz and Jose Aldo respectively.

Round one begins and Sean O’Malley and Pedro Munhoz trade low kicks. Another low kick from Munhoz. O’Malley with a body kick. Munhoz back to the leg. O’Malley with a right but eats another low kick. Another low kick from Munhoz. O’Malley with a jab and another. Wheel kick for O’Malley. Munhoz back to low kicks. A body kick and then a right hand for ‘Suga’. Munhoz blinking and rubbing his face. O’Malley with a kick. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two begins and Sean O’Malley lands a right hand. He follows that up with a wheel kick that just misses the mark. This has been a chess match so far. Pedro Munhoz with a low kick and then another. Another low kick but this one is returned by an eye poke from O’Malley. ‘The Young Punisher’ is allowed time to recover. The doctor is called in and Munhoz is ruled as unable to continue. Well that sucks.

An unfortunate ending to this one.@PedroMunhozmma vs. @SugaSeanMMA ends in a no-decision due to an unintentional eye poke.#UFC276 pic.twitter.com/ESrUXWHtff — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) July 3, 2022

Official UFC 276 Result: Sean O’Malley vs. Pedro Munhoz ends in a no-contest (Round two)

Would you like to see an immediate rematch between bantamweight fighters Sean O’Malley and Pedro Munhoz following tonight’s disappointing result in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!