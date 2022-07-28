Julianna Pena claims she caught Amanda Nunes “spying” on her UFC 277 training camp: “Catching her in her van outside of my practice”

Julianna Pena has accused Amanda Nunes of spying on her as their highly anticipated rematch at UFC 277 approaches.

This Saturday night, Julianna Pena will attempt to prove once and for all that she is the rightful UFC women’s bantamweight champion. She’ll be going up against Amanda Nunes, the woman many consider to be the GOAT, and the same person she was able to defeat at UFC 269 to capture the strap in the first place.

‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ is as prepared as she’s ever been to run it back with ‘The Lioness’ and in a recent interview, she actually claimed that she’s so far in Nunes’ head that the former queen has actually been spying on her.

“I just make her tick. I know that,” Peña said. “I remember catching her in her van outside of my practice, like, peering through the windows, and it was a long time before we finally realized that we were being spied on. We were like, ‘Hey!’ Then they turned off the lights, backed up, and sped away. I intrigue her. I obviously got in her — she’s thinking about me. That’s what makes her tick: me, in general.”

Regardless of whether it’s true or not, you can just tell these two are starting to get in each other’s heads. Nunes is ready to reclaim the throne, whereas Pena wants to prove that her win shouldn’t go down as a fluke.

It’s the kind of rematch that’s near enough impossible to predict and because of that, we imagine quite a few fans will be tuning in to see what goes down this weekend.

Do you think Julianna Pena is telling the truth about Amanda Nunes’ alleged spying? Who do you think will walk away with the win when the two square off in Texas?