Sean O’Malley explains why he “liked” referee stoppage in Alex Pereira’s TKO win over Israel Adesanya: “Dude, that was trending in a bad way”

Sean O’Malley has explained why he was a fan of the referee’s stoppage during the closing moments of Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya.

In the main event of UFC 281, Alex Pereira shook up the middleweight division.

He secured a TKO finish in the fifth round against Israel Adesanya to capture the UFC title. In doing so, he also took his record against ‘Stylebender’ to 3-0.

It was the kind of statement-making win that showcased just how deadly Pereira can be with his hands. The Brazilian sensation was always a great fighter, but now, he’s written his name into the history books.

Plenty of folks, including Adesanya, felt as if the stoppage was slightly early.

Sean O’Malley, however, has explained why he thinks it was the right move from Marc Goddard.

“I liked the stoppage just because I like ‘Izzy’ so much. If you don’t like ‘Izzy,’ you’re like, ‘Early stoppage!’ Because, dude, that was trending in a bad way. I would have rather seen it be an early stoppage than see ‘Izzy’ get KO’d and take two years off his career potentially. Like, a fat, like a clean, like that Frankie [Edgar] KO would’ve been bad for ‘Izzy.'”

Adesanya’s quest for revenge

If Israel Adesanya was motivated before, we can only imagine what he’ll bring to the table in the rematch.

It isn’t confirmed that it’ll be next but given what happened, it’s not outrageous to think they’ll run it back sooner rather than later.

Alas, given the confidence ‘Poatan’ now has, Adesanya will have to produce the performance of a lifetime.

Does Sean O'Malley have a point regarding Israel Adesanya's future? Will we see him challenge Alex Pereira for the belt next year?