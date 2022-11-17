Dustin Poirier reveals he got even with Michael Chandler by committing his own foul at UFC 281: “I bit the s**t out of his fingers”

Dustin Poirier has revealed that he bit Michael Chandler during their now-controversial exchange at UFC 281.

Last weekend at UFC 281, Dustin Poirier submitted Michael Chandler after a three-round war at Madison Square Garden. In the midst of their battle, Chandler appeared to put his fingers in Poirier’s mouth in order to secure a choke.

‘The Diamond’ went on to bring this up during his post-fight media obligations and, unsurprisingly, he wasn’t happy.

The two have continued to trade verbal blows on the matter and now, a new layer has been added to the story.

During an interview with Ariel Helwani, Poirier confirmed that he bit Chandler’s fingers in an attempt to get back at his rival.

“I bit the s*** out of his fingers,” Poirier said. “But I had my mouthguard in, so only my bottom teeth could get him. He didn’t even try to pull it out when I bit. … In the moment, when I was biting down on his fingers, I kind of stopped biting like, ‘Oh s***, what am I doing?’ Reality hit me. I’m glad I bit him, but it was an instinct.

Poirier goes after Chandler

“Just be honest. It’s whatever. And I’m sure he didn’t plan on doing it, but in the heat of the moment, you’re fighting for your life, bro. Just like when I bit him. I didn’t plan on biting him. I was like, ‘Oh s***, I’m f****** really biting this guy!’ It’s war, it’s fighting. Things happen in there. But admit it.”

Poirier now has his eyes set on continuing to surge back towards a potential title shot at 155 pounds.

What do you think about this saga between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler? Will they ever have a rematch?