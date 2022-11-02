Israel Adesanya believes Alex Pereira will “start to fold” early into their UFC 281 fight, plans to “rewrite” history: “He’s not gonna last”

Israel Adesanya doesn’t think Alex Pereira will be able to last with him at UFC 281.

Adesanya is set to defend his middleweight title in the main event of UFC 281 as he takes on Pereira. It’s a highly-anticipated fight as the two fought twice previously in kickboxing with Pereira winning one by decision and one by KO. However, in MMA, Adesanya believes it’s much different fight and he plans to rewrite history next Saturday at Madison Square Garden.

“There’s a little extra motivation, definitely,” Adesanya said to The AllStar. “Now that it’s here, I didn’t ask for it, the universe bestowed this upon me, and it’s a great opportunity to rewrite history.”

Why Israel Adesanya is so confident is due to the fact he has more experience in MMA. Along with that, he believes the pace he fights at will cause a lot of problems for Alex Pereira.

Adesanya Ready To Fight Until Someone Falls

Once Adesanya can start outpacing Pereira, he believes he will eventually catch the Brazilian and defend his belt.

“I honestly think within the first five minutes, within the first round, even within the first three minutes, with the pace we’re gonna (bring), I think it’s gonna be a high pace. He’s not gonna be able to keep that high pace,” Adesanya said. “In the first round, you’re gonna see him start to fold, he’s not gonna be able to keep that high pace. I know the kinda pace I can (bring). He’s not gonna last. If this fight has to go, each round, until someone falls, trust me, I know who’s gonna stand. I know who’s gonna be left standing.”

Israel Adesanya is coming off decision win over Jared Cannonier to defend his title for the fifth time. In his UFC tenure, he holds notable wins over Robert Whittaker, twice, Anderson Silva, Paulo Costa, and Marvin Vettori, twice.

Do you think Israel Adesanya will defeat Alex Pereira at UFC 281?

