Sean O’Malley believes Aljamain Sterling is holding up the Henry Cejudo fight to extend his reign as champion: “Even if he gets past Henry, he ain’t getting past the Suga Show”

Sean O’Malley has said he believes Aljamain Sterling is holding up his proposed title fight against Henry Cejudo.

The bantamweight title picture in the UFC is pretty interesting right now. Aljamain Sterling is the champion, and in the process, he’s beaten Petr Yan twice and TJ Dillashaw.

While both may have been somewhat controversial victories, nobody can deny the ability that ‘Funk Master’ possesses.

The expectation is that he’ll next defend the strap against either Henry Cejudo or Sean O’Malley. In the mind of ‘Suga’, though, Sterling is holding things up in order to enjoy being the champion a bit more.

“Aljo is holding it up, if I had to guess. I don’t know. I think Aljo is probably trying to make the most out of being champ, because he knows it’s not gonna last much longer. Even if he gets past Henry, he ain’t getting past the Suga show. So, he’s trying to do what he’s doing, and start businesses outside. Which is smart of him, because he ain’t gonna be champ for long.”

Sterling gets accused

We all know that Aljamain Sterling is a fantastic, elite fighter. However, it’ll be interesting to see how much longer this stalemate goes on for.

It seems as if Cejudo has indeed been in the USADA testing pool for the necessary six months. O’Malley, meanwhile, is coming off the back of the biggest win of his career against Petr Yan.

The 135-pound division is as chaotic as it’s been in a long time. Alas, in some ways, that’s the kind of chaos we need to see.

