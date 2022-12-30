Max Holloway responds to latest troll job from former UFC opponent Conor McGregor: “See you at the press conference”

UFC star Max Holloway has laughed off the latest jab from Conor McGregor as the Irishman continues to tease a return.

It’s safe to say that Max Holloway is one of the most likeable figures in mixed martial arts. In addition to his infectious personality, he also has a really fun fight style, too.

Unfortunately for him, Alex Volkanovski is currently preventing him from living his best life at featherweight. As a result, many have wondered whether or not he’ll make the shift up in weight.

If he does, there’s every chance he could throw down with former featherweight rival Conor McGregor. The two met many moons ago with Max holding a frustrated Conor to a decision victory. As we know, though, both men went on to do some incredible things outside of their rivalry.

They’ve often teased the idea of a rematch at various points throughout history. In the latest instance, McGregor’s strange social media antics prompted an amused reply from ‘Blessed’.

Hahahah see you at the press conference indeed https://t.co/HrdY8huw9J — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) December 29, 2022

Holloway entertains McGregor

It’s certainly possible that Max Holloway still wants to pursue another run at featherweight. In equal measure, the UFC may be hesitant to book it for a fourth time given how the trilogy bout played out.

McGregor, whenever he does come back, may vault straight back up to welterweight given his incredible new frame. In that instance a fight with Holloway would almost certainly be off the cards but in the strange world of MMA, you just never know what could happen.

Either way, it may be keeping an eye on this.

Do you think we will ever see a rematch between Max Holloway and Conor McGregor? If we did, who would you consider to be the favourite and why? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!